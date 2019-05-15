Other Benefits

Commuter benefits allow worksite employees to set aside pre-tax and post-tax dollars from their paychecks to pay for eligible commuter parking or transit expenses. It can be used to pay for qualified parking expenses up to $265 per month and up to a combined $265 per month to pay for public transit, vanpooling and alternate forms of transportation (subject to change by the IRS each year). Click here for a list of eligible expenses.
TriNet has engaged WageWorks for commuter benefits claims administration and support. Learn more at wageworks.com/mycommute.
TriNet offers an EAP program through FEI to all worksite employees. This plan includes coverage for worksite employees, their spouses or domestic partners and dependents. The EAP program provides 24-hour confidential assistance with stress, substance abuse, and financial, family or relationship problems, plus online resources.
Worksite employees can access the FEI webpage directly from TriNet (login.trinet.com) under Benefits > Health and Counseling.