Dental

Dental_BR20_3b.jpg

TriNet offers access to dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (Dental 0), a middle option (Dental 50) and a low option (Dental 100). In addition, Aetna and Guardian offer a Dental Value Plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Deductible
In-Network

Preventive Services
In-Network

Other Services
In-Network

Orthodontia Coverage

Dental 0

$0 individual/
$0 family

Fully covered

65%–90%

Yes, adults and children, 50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit

Dental 50

$50 individual/
$150 family

Fully covered

65%–90%

Yes, adults and children, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit

Dental 100

$100 individual/
$300 family

Fully covered

50%–70%

N/A

Aetna Dental Value Plan*

Guardian Dental Value Plan

$50 individual/
$150 family

Fully covered

30%–50%

N/A

*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska.