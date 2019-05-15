Tools & Resources

TriNet



Information about your benefit funding options and rates can be found on TriNet ( login.TriNet.com ). Look for the button to create and determine benefit funding solutions that align with your company’s strategic goals and objectives.

TriNet has created a dedicated team within Connect 360 to support you if you have questions:

Phone: Call 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)* Validate your identity in the phone IVR system Last 4 of SSN + home ZIP code Select the option for Company Level Assistance Select the option for BSS to speak with a specialist who can assist you in completing your company’s benefits funding.



Following this path helps you reach a specialist who is skilled in the BSS process and helps reduce hold times for these important conversations.

*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.

