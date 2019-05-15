TriNet offers dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer two dental PPO plans: a high option (PPO 50) and a low option (PPO 100). In addition, Aetna offers an Exclusive Provider Plan (EPP) in many states. Log in to TriNet (login.trinet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Deductible

In-Network Preventive Services

In-Network Other Services

In-Network Orthodontia Coverage PPO 50 $50 single/

$150 family Fully covered 65%–90% Yes, 50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit PPO 100 $100 single/

$300 family Fully covered 50%–70% No EPP $50 single/

$150 family Fully covered 25%–50% No