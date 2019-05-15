Disability Benefits

TriNet offers several short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

Company-Paid STD Coverage* Company-Paid LTD Coverage** Benefit Weekly Maximum Benefit Monthly Maximum Disability

Option 1 66.67% of earnings $2,308 66.67% of earnings $12,500 Disability

Option 2*** 60% of earnings $2,308 60% of earnings $12,500 Disability

Option 3*** 50% of earnings $2,308 50% of earnings $12,500 Disability

Option 4*** N/A (Company-Paid Option 4 is LTD only) 60% of earnings $12,500 Disability

Option 5*** N/A (Company-Paid Option 5 is LTD only) 50% of earnings $12,500 Worksite Employee-Paid STD Coverage* Worksite Employee-Paid LTD Coverage** Benefit Weekly Maximum Benefit Monthly Maximum Disability

Option 6**** 50% of earnings $2,308 50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice) $10,000 Disability

Option 7**** 60% of earnings $2,308 50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice) $10,000 Disability

Option 8**** 50% of earnings $1,154 N/A (Employee-Paid Option 8 is STD only) N/A Disability

Option 9**** N/A (Employee-Paid Option 9 is LTD only) 60% of earnings $5,000

*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.

**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.

***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.