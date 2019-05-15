Disability Benefits

TriNet offers several short-term
|
|
Company-Paid STD Coverage*
|
Company-Paid LTD Coverage**
|
|
Benefit
|
Weekly Maximum
|
Benefit
|
Monthly Maximum
|
Disability
|
66.67% of earnings
|
$2,308
|
66.67% of earnings
|
$12,500
|
Disability
|
60% of earnings
|
$2,308
|
60% of earnings
|
$12,500
|
Disability
|
50% of earnings
|
$2,308
|
50% of earnings
|
$12,500
|
Disability
|
N/A (Company-Paid Option 4 is LTD only)
|
60% of earnings
|
$12,500
|
Disability
|
N/A (Company-Paid Option 5 is LTD only)
|
50% of earnings
|
$12,500
|
|
Worksite Employee-Paid STD Coverage*
|
Worksite Employee-Paid LTD Coverage**
|
Benefit
|
Weekly Maximum
|
Benefit
|
Monthly Maximum
|
Disability
|
50% of earnings
|
$2,308
|
50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice)
|
$10,000
|
Disability
|
60% of earnings
|
$2,308
|
50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice)
|
$10,000
|
Disability
|
50% of earnings
|
$1,154
|
N/A (Employee-Paid Option 8 is STD only)
|
N/A
|
Disability
|
N/A (Employee-Paid Option 9 is LTD only)
|
60% of earnings
|
$5,000
*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.
**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.
***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.
****If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during Open Enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.