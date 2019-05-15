TriNet will continue to offer life insurance plan options through MetLife, including basic and supplemental life, as well as supplemental AD&D plan options.

How the Options Compare

Basic Life* and AD&D Insurance Supplemental Life Insurance Supplemental AD&D Insurance Overview Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees only.



Companies are required to provide basic coverage of at least $10,000. Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death only. Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only. Coverage for Worksite Employees Company can choose from the following levels of coverage: $10,000

$20,000

$50,000

$100,000

1 x earnings*

2 x earnings*

3 x earnings* Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are 1 to 6 x earnings, up to $2 million.**

Statement of Health (SOH) and carrier approval is required when requested coverage level exceeds $300,000 or is increased by more than one increment. Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are: $25,000

$50,000

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$750,000 Coverage for Spouse/Domestic Partner N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect spouse/domestic partner coverage (100% of your supplemental life benefits or $250,000, whichever is lower) in $10,000 increments.**

SOH and carrier approval is required when requested coverage exceeds $30,000 or is increased by more than one increment. Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.

Spouse/domestic partner coverage is 50% of worksite employee election amount. Coverage for Child(ren) N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect coverage for their child(ren) equal to $10,000 per child. Covers children up to age 26. Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.

Child coverage is 10% of employee election amount per child.

*If a company selects a basic life insurance option based on a salary multiplier, the rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year. In addition, coverage automatically reduces at ages 65 (to 65%) and 70 (to 50%).