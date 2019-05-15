Other Benefits

Commuter Benefits

Commuter benefits allow worksite employees to set aside pre-tax and post-tax dollars from their paychecks to pay for eligible commuter parking or transit expenses. It can be used to pay for qualified parking expenses up to $270 per month and up to a combined $270 per month to pay for public transit, vanpooling and alternate forms of transportation (subject to change by the IRS each year). Click here for a list of eligible expenses.

TriNet has engaged WageWorks for commuter benefits claims administration and support. Learn more at wageworks.com/mycommute.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

TriNet offers an EAP program through FEI to all worksite employees. This plan includes coverage for worksite employees, their spouses or domestic partners and dependents. The EAP program provides 24-hour confidential assistance with stress, substance abuse, and financial, family or relationship problems, plus online resources.

Worksite employees can access the FEI webpage directly from TriNet (login.trinet.com) under Benefits > Health and Counseling.