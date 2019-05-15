Once the Benefits Investment Strategy Period begins, you must take action and make your benefit selections and funding decisions for the new benefits plan year by 6 p.m. PT on February 4. We'll help ensure you don't miss a single important date. Look for weekly emails for important information about how to confirm your benefits funding selections.

Ready to get started?

Log in to TriNet (login.trinet.com) and look for the orange Go To Benefits Investment Strategy button.







What Happens If You Don’t Submit Your Benefits Investment Strategy?

Your current funding strategy for the benefits you previously selected will roll over to the 2020 benefits plan year, which begins April 1, 2020, including any rate increases, adjusted to the minimum contribution levels.

If your current selections are not available, your strategy will roll over using the most comparable options.

Your benefit offerings may not align with your business goals and financial objectives.

You will not have an opportunity to change your benefit selections and funding strategy for the new plan year.

Worksite employees may have to bear the full rate increase.

What’s Next

When the Benefits Investment Strategy Period ends, Open Enrollment for worksite employees begins soon after. We’ll communicate directly with worksite employees to help explain TriNet benefits and the enrollment process.