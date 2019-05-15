TriNet offers access to dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (Dental 0), a middle option (Dental 50) and a low option (Dental 100). In addition, Aetna and Guardian offer a Dental Value Plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).
Deductible
Preventive Services
Other Services
Orthodontia Coverage
Dental 0
$0 individual/
Fully covered
65%–90%
Yes, adults and children,
Dental 50
$50 individual/
Fully covered
65%–90%
Yes, adults and children,
Dental 100
$100 individual/
Fully covered
50%–70%
No
Aetna Dental
$50 individual/
Fully covered
30%–50%
No
*The Aetna Dental Value Plan is not available in Alaska