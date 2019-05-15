FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year will increase by $200 to $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.
2022 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
June 30, 2023
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts.
September 15, 2023*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts.
October 31, 2023
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2022 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
June 30, 2024
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts.
September 15, 2024*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts.
October 31, 2024
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750.
If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:
2023 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates
July 1, 2023
New HSA elections start on the first pay date following July 1, 2023*
July 1–December 31, 2023
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2023 calendar year contribution limits
January 1–June 30, 2024
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2024 calendar year contribution limits.
*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com)