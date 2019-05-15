Tools & Resources

Information about your benefit funding options and rates can be found on TriNet (login.TriNet.com). Look for the blue button to create and determine benefit funding solutions that align with your company’s strategic goals and objectives.
If you have any questions, please reach out to your Benefits Consultant. TriNet has also created a dedicated team with TriNet support you if you have navigational or system related questions:
Following this path helps you reach a specialist who is skilled in the BSS process and helps reduce hold times for these important conversations.
*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.
Ready to submit your Benefits Strategy Solutions? Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) today.
Updates and information on how the ACA affects TriNet customers.