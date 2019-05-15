Tools & Resources

TriNet



Information about your benefit funding options and rates can be found on TriNet (login.TriNet.com). Look for the blue button to create and determine benefit funding solutions that align with your company’s strategic goals and objectives.



If you have any questions, please reach out to your Benefits Consultant. TriNet has also created a dedicated team with TriNet support you if you have navigational or system related questions:

Phone: Call 800.638.0461, Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT)* Validate your identity in the phone IVR system Last 4 of SSN + home ZIP code Select the option for Company Level Assistance Select the option for BSS to speak with a specialist who can assist you in completing your company’s benefits funding.



Following this path helps you reach a specialist who is skilled in the BSS process and helps reduce hold times for these important conversations.

*TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.



Ready to submit your Benefits Strategy Solutions? Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) today.

Affordable Care Act (ACA) Website

Updates and information on how the ACA affects TriNet customers.