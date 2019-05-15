FSA and HSA

TriNet offers flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year will increase by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.
|
|
|
2019 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
|
June 30, 2020
|
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2019 plan year accounts.
|
September 15, 2020*
|
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2019 plan year accounts.
|
October 31, 2020
|
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2019 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.
|
2020 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
|
June 30, 2021
|
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts.
|
September 15, 2021*
|
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts.
|
October 31, 2021
|
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2020 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.
*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $3,550. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $7,100.
If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:
|
2020 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates
|
July 1, 2020
|
New HSA elections start on the first pay date following July 1, 2020*
|
July 1–December 31, 2020
|
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2020 calendar year contribution limits
|January 1–June 30, 2021
|HSA contributions count toward IRS 2021 calendar year contribution limits
*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com).