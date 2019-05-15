TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), with high and low options available with each carrier.

The Aetna plans use a provider network through EyeMed.

The VSP plans use the VSP Choice Plan® provider network.

Vision Plan Features

Aetna EyeMed and VSP* Plan Eye Exam

In-Network Materials Copay

In-Network Lenses/Contacts

In-Network Frames

In-Network Vision Plus PPO Plan (High) $10 copay

(every 12 months) $25 copay Lenses $25 copay Contacts $200 allowance $150 allowance

(every 12 months) Vision PPO Plan (Low) $10 copay

(every 12 months) $25 copay Lenses $25 copay Contacts $130 allowance $130 allowance

(every 24 months)