TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), with high and low options available with each carrier.
Aetna EyeMed and VSP* Plan
Eye Exam
Materials Copay
Lenses/Contacts
Frames
Vision Plus PPO Plan (High)
$10 copay
$25 copay
Lenses $25 copay
Contacts $200 allowance
$150 allowance
Vision PPO Plan (Low)
$10 copay
$25 copay
Lenses $25 copay
Contacts $130 allowance
$130 allowance
*VSP covers standard progressive lenses at a $0 copay.