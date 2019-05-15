Vision

TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), with high and low options available with each carrier.

  • The Aetna plans use a provider network through EyeMed.
  • The VSP plans use the VSP Choice Plan® provider network.

Vision Plan Features

Aetna EyeMed and VSP* Plan

Eye Exam
In-Network

Materials Copay
In-Network

Lenses/Contacts
In-Network

Frames
In-Network

Vision Plus PPO Plan (High)

$10 copay
(every 12 months)

$25 copay

Lenses $25 copay

Contacts $200 allowance

$150 allowance
(every 12 months)

Vision PPO Plan (Low)

$10 copay
(every 12 months)

$25 copay

Lenses $25 copay

Contacts $130 allowance

$130 allowance
(every 24 months)

*VSP covers standard progressive lenses at a $0 copay.