The Benefits Investment Strategy Period is your company’s once-a-year opportunity to review your benefit selections and funding strategy and make modifications for the new TriNet benefits plan year.

During this period, log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to choose your benefit selections and funding strategy.

Your company’s needs and the health care industry can change from year to year, so it’s critical to carefully review your benefits offering.

Who’s involved?

The Benefits Decision Maker (BDM) at your company is responsible for submitting your company’s selections during the Benefits Investment Strategy Period.

While final benefits renewal decisions rest with your company, TriNet is always here to help. Your TriNet Customer Experience Contact is available to help assist you with the process and provide you with insights that can help you make your decisions.

When do I need to take action?

Here’s an overview of the benefits renewal process.

Benefits Investment Strategy Period and Open Enrollment Time Frames June 23–July 20, 2020 Benefits Investment Strategy Period August 5–27, 2020 Open Enrollment Period for worksite employees September 9–30, 2020 Open Enrollment Correction Period October 1, 2020 New Benefits Plan Year begins

Click here for a printable Key Dates chart to help keep you on track.