TriNet offers dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (PPO 0), a middle option (PPO 50) and a low option (PPO 100). In addition, Aetna offers an Exclusive Provider Plan (EPP) in many states. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Deductible
In-Network

Preventive Services
In-Network

Other Services
In-Network

Orthodontia Coverage

PPO 0

$0 single/
$0 family

Fully covered

65%–90%

Yes, adults and children,
50% to $3,500 lifetime benefit

PPO 50

$50 single/
$150 family

Fully covered

65%–90%

Yes, adults and children,
50% to $1,500 lifetime benefit

PPO 100

$100 single/
$300 family

Fully covered

50%–70%

No

EPP

$50 single/
$150 family

Fully covered

25%–50%

No

Note: The Delta Dental PPO, Aetna dental PPO and MetLife PPO are available in all states. The Guardian PPO and Aetna EPP are available in all states except Nevada and Virginia.