TriNet offers dental coverage through four carriers (Aetna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife) and each offer three dental PPO plans: a high option (PPO 0), a middle option (PPO 50) and a low option (PPO 100). In addition, Aetna offers an Exclusive Provider Plan (EPP) in many states. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see dental plans available in your location(s).
|
Deductible
|
Preventive Services
|
Other Services
|
Orthodontia Coverage
|
PPO 0
|
$0 single/
|
Fully covered
|
65%–90%
|
Yes, adults and children,
|
PPO 50
|
$50 single/
|
Fully covered
|
65%–90%
|
Yes, adults and children,
|
PPO 100
|
$100 single/
|
Fully covered
|
50%–70%
|
No
|
EPP
|
$50 single/
|
Fully covered
|
25%–50%
|
No
Note: The Delta Dental PPO, Aetna dental PPO and MetLife PPO are available in all states. The Guardian PPO and Aetna EPP are available in all states except Nevada and Virginia.