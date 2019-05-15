Disability Benefits

Disability_Benefits_BR20_3b.jpg

TriNet offers nine short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through The Hartford.

Disability Plan Features

 

Company-Paid STD Coverage*

Company-Paid LTD Coverage**

 

Benefit

Weekly Maximum

Benefit

Monthly Maximum

Disability
Option 1

66.67% of earnings

$2,308

66.67% of earnings

$12,500

Disability
Option 2***

60% of earnings

$2,308

60% of earnings

$12,500

Disability
Option 3***

50% of earnings

$2,308

50% of earnings

$12,500

Disability
Option 4***

N/A (Company-Paid Option 4 is LTD only)

60% of earnings

$12,500

Disability
Option 5***

N/A (Company-Paid Option 5 is LTD only)

50% of earnings

$12,500

 

Worksite Employee-Paid STD Coverage*

Worksite Employee-Paid LTD Coverage**

Benefit

Weekly Maximum

Benefit

Monthly Maximum

Disability
Option 6****

 

50% of earnings

$2,308

50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice)

$10,000

Disability
Option 7****

 

60% of earnings

$2,308

50% or 60% of earnings (WSE choice)

$10,000

Disability
Option 8****

 

50% of earnings

$1,154

N/A (Employee-Paid Option 8 is STD only)

N/A

Disability
Option 9****

 

N/A (Employee-Paid Option 9 is LTD only)

60% of earnings

$5,000

*STD options 1–3 have a 7-day elimination period; STD options 6–8 have a 14-day elimination period.

**All LTD options have a 180-day elimination period except option 9, which has a 90-day elimination period.

***Available as a company-paid, non-taxable LTD benefit option.

****If a worksite employee did not elect worksite employee-paid disability coverage when first benefits eligible, or elects to increase coverage during open enrollment, the worksite employee is subject to Statement of Health (SOH) requirements and the disability election will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.