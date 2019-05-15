FSA and HSA

TriNet offers flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.

Flexible Spending Accounts

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year has increased by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible health care-related expenses, up to $2,750 per benefits plan year . See IRS Publication 502 for a list of eligible expenses. OR Limited-Use Health Care FSA For worksite employees enrolled in a High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) with a health savings account (HSA). Eligible expenses include dental and vision expenses shown in IRS Publication 969, but exclude HSA-eligible medical expenses. Dependent Day Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible expenses related to the care of a child or eligible dependent, up to $5,000 per benefits plan year . See IRS Publication 503 for a list of eligible expenses.

FSA Key Dates

2020 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates September 30, 2020 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts. December 15, 2020* This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts. January 31, 2021 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2020 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.

2021 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates September 30, 2021 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2021 plan year accounts. December 15, 2021* This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2021 plan year accounts. January 31, 2022 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2021 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.

*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.

Health Savings Account

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $50 to $3,600. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $100 to $7,200.

If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:

A one-time, lump-sum payment during the TriNet benefits plan year.

A monthly contribution.

A combination of the two.

HSA Key Dates

2021 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates October 1, 2020 New HSA elections start on the first pay date following October 1, 2020* October 1–December 31, 2020 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2020 calendar year contribution limits January 1–September 30, 2021 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2021 calendar year contribution limits