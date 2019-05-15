FSA and HSA

TriNet offers flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year has increased by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.
2020 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2020
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts.
December 15, 2020*
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2020 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2021
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2020 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.
2021 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2021
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2021 plan year accounts.
December 15, 2021*
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2021 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2022
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2021 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSA accounts.
*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $50 to $3,600. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $100 to $7,200.
If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:
2021 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates
October 1, 2020
New HSA elections start on the first pay date following October 1, 2020*
October 1–December 31, 2020
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2020 calendar year contribution limits
January 1–September 30, 2021
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2021 calendar year contribution limits
*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com).