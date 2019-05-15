TriNet will continue to offer life insurance plan options through MetLife, including basic and supplemental life, as well as supplemental AD&D plan options.
Basic Life* and AD&D Insurance
Supplemental Life Insurance
Supplemental AD&D Insurance
Overview
Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees.
Companies are required to provide basic coverage of at least $10,000.
Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death only.
Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only.
Coverage for Worksite Employees
Company can choose from the following levels of coverage:
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are 1 to 6 x earnings, up to $2 million.**
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage.
Coverage levels are:
Coverage for Spouse/Domestic Partner
N/A
Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect spouse/domestic partner coverage (100% of your supplemental life benefits or $250,000, whichever is lower) in $10,000 increments.**
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
Coverage for Child(ren)
N/A
Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect coverage for their child(ren) equal to $10,000 per child. Covers children up to age 26.
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
*If a company selects a basic life insurance option based on a salary multiplier for worksite employees, the rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year. In addition, coverage automatically reduces at ages 65 (to 65%) and 70 (to 50%).
**If a worksite employee did not elect supplemental life coverage when first benefits eligible, the worksite employee, spouse or domestic partner is subject to Statement of Health requirements and life insurance coverage will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier. If the worksite employee elects to increase coverage, they may be subject to Statement of Health requirements and, if so, the additional coverage elected will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.