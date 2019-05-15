Voluntary Benefit Plans through MetLife and Aflac

TriNet offers a suite of voluntary benefit plans to worksite employees. These plans are 100% worksite employee paid and may help offset rising health care costs. Some plans such as auto, home and pet insurance can be elected at any time during the year.

Voluntary Benefit Plans Aflac MetLife Aflac Group Critical Illness Insurance MetLife Legal Plan Aflac Group Hospital Indemnity Insurance MetLife Pet Insurance Aflac Group Accident Insurance MetLife Auto and Home Insurance

The Aflac Accident Insurance plan has been enhanced to include a $50 per calendar year benefit when a wellness test is performed as a result of preventive care. This includes preventive screenings, immunizations and COVID-19 testing.

According to Aflac, the average cost of a broken leg is $7,352. Aflac voluntary plans can ease the burden of unexpected costs like this and help worksite employees offset some out-of-pocket costs that medical plans may not cover. For more information, including plan options and rates, click here.

MetLife plans can help with pet care needs like accidents, illnesses and hereditary conditions (based on plan); or legal concerns like real estate, debt issues, family law and identity theft. They also offer plans to cover the everyday needs of worksite employees like home and automobile insurance.

