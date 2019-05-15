The Benefits Strategy Solution period is your company’s once-a-year opportunity to review your benefits funding strategy and make modifications for the new TriNet benefits plan year.
During this period, log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to determine your benefits funding strategy.
Your company’s needs and the health care industry can change from year to year, so it’s critical to carefully review the TriNet-sponsored benefits offering.
The Benefits Decision Maker (BDM) at your company is responsible for submitting your company’s funding strategy during the Benefits Strategy Solutions period.
While final benefits renewal decisions rest with your company, TriNet is always here to help assist you with the process and provide you with insights that can help you make your decisions.
Here’s an overview of the benefits renewal process.
|
Benefits Strategy Solutions Period and Open Enrollment Time Frames
|
June 21–July 18, 2022
|
Benefits Strategy Solutions Period
|
August 3–18, 2022
|
Open Enrollment Period for worksite employees
|
September 8–14, 2022
|
Open Enrollment Correction Period
|
October 1, 2022
|
New Benefits Plan Year begins
Click here for a printable Key Dates chart to help keep you on track.