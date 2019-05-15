TriNet offers access to dental coverage through Empire dental, featuring three dental PPO plans: PPO 1000, PPO 1250, PPO 2000 and one DHMO plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).
|
Empire Dental Plans
|
Deductible
|
Preventive Services
|
Other Services
|
Orthodontia Coverage
|
DHMO
|
$0 individual/ $0 family
|
Fully covered
|
Schedule of
|
Yes, children to age 19
|
PPO 1000
|
$100 individual/
|
Fully covered
|
50%–80%
|
Not covered
|
PPO 1250
|
$100 individual/
|
Fully covered
|
60%–90%
|
Yes, adults and children,
PPO 2000
$50 individual/
Fully covered
50%–100%
Yes, adults and children,