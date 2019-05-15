TriNet offers access to dental coverage through Empire dental, featuring three dental PPO plans: PPO 1000, PPO 1250, PPO 2000 and one DHMO plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Empire Dental Plans Deductible

In-Network Preventive Services

In-Network Other Services

In-Network Orthodontia Coverage DHMO $0 individual/ $0 family Fully covered Schedule of

copayments apply Yes, children to age 19

after $1,500 cost share. PPO 1000 $100 individual/

$300 family Fully covered 50%–80% Not covered PPO 1250 $100 individual/

$300 family Fully covered 60%–90% Yes, adults and children,

%50 to $2,000 lifetime benefit PPO 2000 $50 individual/

$150 family Fully covered 50%–100% Yes, adults and children,

%50 to $2,000 lifetime benefit



