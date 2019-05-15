Dental

TriNet offers access to dental coverage through Empire dental, featuring three dental PPO plans: PPO 1000, PPO 1250, PPO 2000 and one DHMO plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

Empire Dental Plans

Deductible
In-Network

Preventive Services
In-Network

Other Services
In-Network

Orthodontia Coverage

DHMO

$0 individual/ $0 family

Fully covered

Schedule of
copayments apply

Yes, children to age 19
after $1,500 cost share.

PPO 1000

$100 individual/
$300 family

Fully covered

50%–80%

Not covered

PPO 1250

$100 individual/
$300 family

Fully covered

60%–90%

Yes, adults and children,
%50 to $2,000 lifetime benefit

PPO 2000

$50 individual/
$150 family

Fully covered

50%–100%

Yes, adults and children,
%50 to $2,000 lifetime benefit