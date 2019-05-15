Disability Benefits

TriNet offers access to short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through Anthem.

Disability Plan Features

Company-Paid STD Coverage Benefit Weekly Maximum Anthem Short-Term Disability 60% of earnings $1,500

Company-Paid LTD* Coverage Benefit Monthly Maximum Elimination Period Anthem Long-Term Disbility 60% of earnings $7,500 180 days