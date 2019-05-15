Disability Benefits

TriNet offers access to short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through Anthem.
Company-Paid STD Coverage
Benefit
Weekly Maximum
Anthem Short-Term Disability
60% of earnings
$1,500
Company-Paid LTD* Coverage
Benefit
Monthly Maximum
Elimination Period
Anthem Long-Term Disbility
60% of earnings
$7,500
180 days
*Long-Term Disability rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year.