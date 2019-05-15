Disability Benefits

TriNet offers access to short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) coverage options through Anthem.

Disability Plan Features

Company-Paid STD Coverage

 

Benefit

Weekly Maximum

Anthem Short-Term Disability

60% of earnings

$1,500

Company-Paid LTD* Coverage

 

Benefit

Monthly Maximum

Elimination Period

Anthem Long-Term Disbility

60% of earnings

$7,500

180 days

*Long-Term Disability rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year.