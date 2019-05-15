FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.

Flexible Spending Accounts

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year will increase $100 to $2,850, as indexed. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible health care-related expenses, up to $2,850, as indexed, per benefits plan year . See IRS Publication 502 for a list of eligible expenses. OR Limited-Use Health Care FSA For worksite employees enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) with a health savings account (HSA). Eligible expenses include dental and vision expenses shown in IRS Publication 969, but exclude HSA-eligible medical expenses. Dependent Day Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Used to pay for eligible expenses related to the care of a child or eligible dependent, up to $5,000 per benefits plan year . See IRS Publication 503 for a list of eligible expenses.

FSA Key Dates

2022 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates September 30, 2022 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts. December 15, 2022* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts. January 31, 2023 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2022 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.

2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates September 30, 2023 This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. December 15, 2023* This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts. January 31, 2024 This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.





*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active FSA participant on the last day of the plan year.



Health Savings Account

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $3,650 and will be increasing to $3,850 for the 2023 calendar year . The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $7,300 and will be increasing to $7,750 for the 2023 calendar year ..

If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:

A one-time, lump-sum payment during the TriNet benefits plan year; or

Payments on a monthly, quarterly, annual or annual + monthly basis.

HSA Key Dates

2023 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates October 1, 2022 New HSA deduction elections start on the first pay date following October 1, 2022* October 1–December 31, 2022 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2022 calendar year contribution limits January 1–September 30, 2023 HSA contributions count toward IRS 2023 calendar year contribution limits