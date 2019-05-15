FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year will increase $100 to $2,850, as indexed. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.
2022 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2022
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts.
December 15, 2022*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2022 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2023
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2022 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2023
This is the last day to incur (or make) eligible dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts.
December 15, 2023*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2024
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
*Grace period is only applicable if the worksite employee is an active FSA participant on the last day of the plan year.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $3,650 and will be increasing to $3,850 for the 2023 calendar year. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $7,300 and will be increasing to $7,750 for the 2023 calendar year..
If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:
2023 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates
October 1, 2022
New HSA deduction elections start on the first pay date following October 1, 2022*
October 1–December 31, 2022
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2022 calendar year contribution limits
|January 1–September 30, 2023
|HSA contributions count toward IRS 2023 calendar year contribution limits
*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com).