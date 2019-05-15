TriNet offers access to life insurance plan options through Anthem, including basic and supplemental life and AD&D plan options.
|
|
Basic Life* and AD&D Insurance
|
Supplemental AD&D Insurance
|
Overview
|
Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees.
|
Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only.
|
Coverage for Worksite Employees**
|
Company can choose from the following levels of coverage:
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage.
Coverage levels are:
|
Coverage for Spouse or Domestic Partner
|
N/A
|
Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
|
Coverage for Child(ren)
|
N/A
|
Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members.
*If you select a basic life insurance option based on a salary multiplier for worksite employees, the rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year.
**If a worksite employee does not elect supplemental life coverage when first benefits eligible, the worksite employee, spouse or domestic partner is subject to Statement of Health requirements and life insurance coverage will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier. If the worksite employee elects to increase coverage they may be subject to Statement of Health requirements and, if so, the additional coverage elected will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.
***Coverage amounts subject to Statement of Health requirements are not effective until approved by the insurance carrier.
****Coverage automatically reduces at ages 65 (to 65%) and 70 (to 50%).