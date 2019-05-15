TriNet offers access to life insurance plan options through Anthem, including basic and supplemental life and AD&D plan options.

How the Options Compare

Basic Life* and AD&D Insurance Supplemental AD&D Insurance Overview Company-paid benefit for benefits eligible worksite employees.



Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only. Coverage for Worksite Employees** Company can choose from the following levels of coverage: 1X earnings, up to $500,000**** Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are: Up to lesser of 5X annual earnings or $500,000*** in $10,000 increments. Guaranteed issue of $250,000**** Coverage for Spouse or Domestic Partner N/A Worksite employees can elect additional coverage for eligible family members. Spouse or domestic partner coverage level is up to lesser of 50% of worksite employee's supplemental life insurance or $250,000*** in $5,000 increments. Guaranteed issue of $25,000.**** Coverage for Child(ren) N/A Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members. Birth to 14 days: $500

After 14 days: Child coverage level is up to $10,000 for each child in $5,000 increments. Guaranteed issue of $10,000.

*If you select a basic life insurance option based on a salary multiplier for worksite employees, the rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Base Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year.

**If a worksite employee does not elect supplemental life coverage when first benefits eligible, the worksite employee, spouse or domestic partner is subject to Statement of Health requirements and life insurance coverage will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier. If the worksite employee elects to increase coverage they may be subject to Statement of Health requirements and, if so, the additional coverage elected will not be effective until approved by the insurance carrier.

***Coverage amounts subject to Statement of Health requirements are not effective until approved by the insurance carrier.