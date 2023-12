TriNet offers access to vision coverage through Empire, featuring two plan options.



Vision Plan Features

Vision Plans Eye Exam

In-Network Lenses/Contacts

In-Network Frames

In-Network Vision 0 $0 copay

(Once every calendar year) Lenses $0 copay

Contacts $180 allowance,

then 15% discount $180 allowance,

then 20% discount

Vision 10 $10 copay

(Once every calendar year) Lenses $25 copay

Contacts $180 allowance,

then 15% discount $150 allowance,

then 20% discount