TriNet will continue to offer access to MetLife dental and Delta Dental, featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plans. If your company does not select a company-paid dental plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features