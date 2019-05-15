TriNet will continue to offer access to MetLife dental and Delta Dental, featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plans. If your company does not select a company-paid dental plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).
|
|
Deductible
|
Preventive Services
|
Other Services
|
Orthodontia Coverage
|
Dental Standard
|
$75 single/
|
80% covered
|
40% to 60% covered
|
Yes, children only,
|
Dental Enhanced
|
$50 single/
|
Fully covered
|
50% to 80% covered
|
Yes, children only,
|
Dental Premium
|
$0 single/
|
Fully covered
|
65% to 90% covered
|
Yes, adults and