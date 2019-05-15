Dental

TriNet will continue to offer access to MetLife dental and Delta Dental, featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plans. If your company does not select a company-paid dental plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) dental plan. Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) to see the dental plans that are available in your location(s).

Dental Plan Features

 

Deductible
In-Network

Preventive Services
In-Network

Other Services
In-Network

Orthodontia Coverage

Dental Standard

$75 single/
$225 family

80% covered

40% to 60% covered

Yes, children only,
50% to $1,000
lifetime benefit

Dental Enhanced

$50 single/
$150 family

Fully covered

50% to 80% covered

Yes, children only,
50% to $1,500
lifetime benefit

Dental Premium

$0 single/
$0 family

Fully covered

65% to 90% covered

Yes, adults and
children, 50%
to $3,500
lifetime benefit

 