FSA and HSA

TriNet offers access to flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and a health savings account (HSA) that can help worksite employees save money on everyday expenses.
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.
To help worksite employees maximize their savings with flexible spending accounts (FSA) and understand important deadlines, click here to launch the FSA e-Guide.
2023 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2023
This is the last day of the 2023 FSA plan year.
December 15, 2023*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care and dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2023 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2024
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2023 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
2024 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dates
September 30, 2024
This is the last day of the 2024 FSA plan year.
December 15, 2024*
This is the last day of the grace period to incur (or make) eligible health care and dependent day care FSA expenses that can be paid from worksite employees’ 2024 plan year accounts.
January 31, 2025
This is the last day claims can be submitted for eligible expenses incurred for the 2024 plan year for both the health care and dependent day care FSAs.
*Grace period is applicable only if the worksite employee is an active participant on the last day of the plan year.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850 and will be increasing to $4,150 for the 2024 calendar year. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750 and will be increasing to $8,300 for the 2024 calendar year.
If you want to contribute to worksite employees’ HSAs, you can choose:
2024 Health Savings Account (HSA) Dates
October 1, 2023
New HSA elections start on the first pay date following October 1, 2023*
October 1–December 31, 2023
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2023 calendar year contribution limits
January 1–September 30, 2024
HSA contributions count toward IRS 2024 calendar year contribution limits
*Worksite employees may enroll in an HSA or change or stop their HSA deductions at any time during the year. The HSA Payroll Change Form is available on TriNet (login.TriNet.com).