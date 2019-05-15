TriNet will continue to offer access to life insurance plan options through MetLife, including basic and supplemental life, as well as supplemental AD&D plan options.

How the Options Compare

Basic Life* and AD&D Insurance Supplemental Life Insurance Supplemental AD&D Insurance Overview Company-paid benefit for benefits-eligible worksite employees. Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death only. Worksite employee-paid benefit that covers death or dismemberment resulting from an accident only. Coverage for Worksite Employees Company can choose from the following levels of coverage: 1X to 3X earnings, up to $1.5M

$10,000

$20,000

$50,000

$100,000

$150,000

$200,000

$250,000 Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage.** Coverage levels are 1X to 6X earnings, up to $2.5M Statement of Health (SOH) and carrier approval is required when requested coverage exceeds $450,000. Worksite employees can elect additional coverage to supplement basic coverage. Coverage levels are: $25,000

$50,000

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$750,000

$1,000,000 Coverage for Spouse or Domestic Partner N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also purchase spouse or domestic partner coverage from $25,000 up to $250,000 (in $25,000 increments).** SOH and carrier approval is required when requested coverage exceeds $50,000, unless MetLife has approved a SOH one time, then increases of one increment of $25,000 can be granted each year without submitting SOH.** Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members. Spouse or domestic partner coverage level is 50% of worksite employee election amount. Coverage for Child(ren) N/A Worksite employees who elect employee supplemental life coverage can also elect coverage for their child(ren) equal to $10,000 per child. Covers up to age 26. Worksite employees can also elect additional coverage for eligible family members. Child coverage level is 10% of worksite employee election amount for each child.

*If a company selects a basic life insurance option based on a salary multiplier for worksite employees, the rate calculation will be based on each worksite employee's Basic Annual Earnings, which are calculated once per year. In addition, coverage automatically reduces at ages 70 (to 65%) and 75 (to 50%). All basic life plans offer accelerated benefits up to 80% of the face value of coverage paid before death for a terminal illness and diagnosed 12 months remaining (except the $10,000 Basic Life and AD&D plan).