Once the Benefits Strategy Solutions period begins, you must take action and make your benefits funding decisions for the new benefits plan year by 10 p.m. PT on July 18. We'll help ensure you don't miss a single important date. Look for weekly emails for important information about how to confirm your benefits funding selections.

Ready to get started?

Log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and look for the blue “button.

What Happens If You Don’t Submit Your Benefits Strategy Solutions?

Your funding strategy for the current benefits plan year will roll over to the 2023 benefits plan year, which begins October 1, 2023, including any rate increases, adjusted to the minimum contribution levels.

If the current selections are not available, your strategy will roll over using the most comparable options.

Benefit offerings may not align with your business goals and financial objectives.

You may not have an opportunity to change your benefit funding strategy for the new plan year.*

Worksite employees may have to bear the full rate increase.

*Mid-year funding changes may be assessed a $2,500 service fee

What’s Next

When the Benefits Strategy Solutions period ends, open enrollment for worksite employees begins soon after. We’ll communicate directly with worksite employees to help explain TriNet-sponsored benefits and the enrollment process.