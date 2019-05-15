Vision

TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plans. If your company does not select a company-paid vision plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plan.

  • The Aetna plans use a provider network through EyeMed.
  • The VSP plans use the VSP Signature provider network.

Vision Plan Features

Aetna EyeMed and VSP

Vision Plan

Vision Plus Plan

Vision Premium Plan

In-Network

In-Network

In-Network

Benefit Frequency (Exam/Lens/Frames)

12/12/24

12/12/12

12/12/12

Vision Exam

$10

$10

$10

Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal)

$10

$10

$10

Progressive Lenses (Standard)

$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
$0 (VSP)

$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
$0 (VSP)

$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
$0 (VSP)

Lens Options Covered

Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses for Children

Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective*

Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective*

Frame Allowance

$150 Allowance

$150 Allowance

$300 Allowance

Elective Contacts Allowance

$150 Allowance

$200 Allowance

$300 Allowance
  Out-of-Network

Out-of-Network

 Out-of-Network

Vision Exam

$50 Reimbursement

$50 Reimbursement

$50 Reimbursement

Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal)

$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement

$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement

$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement

Progressive Lenses (Standard)

$50 Reimbursement

$75 Reimbursement

$75 Reimbursement

Frame Allowance

$70 Reimbursement

$75 Reimbursement

$75 Reimbursement

Elective Contacts Allowance

 

$135 Reimbursement

 

$200 Reimbursement

 

$200 Reimbursement

*Aetna EyeMed benefits for anti-reflective lenses are limited to Standard Anti-Reflective lens options.