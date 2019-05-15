TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plans. If your company does not select a company-paid vision plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plan.

The Aetna plans use a provider network through EyeMed.

The VSP plans use the VSP Signature provider network.

Vision Plan Features

Aetna EyeMed and VSP Vision Plan Vision Plus Plan Vision Premium Plan In-Network In-Network In-Network Benefit Frequency (Exam/Lens/Frames) 12/12/24 12/12/12 12/12/12 Vision Exam $10 $10 $10 Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal) $10 $10 $10 Progressive Lenses (Standard) $50 (Aetna Eyemed)

$0 (VSP) $50 (Aetna Eyemed)

$0 (VSP) $50 (Aetna Eyemed)

$0 (VSP) Lens Options Covered

Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses for Children Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective* Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective* Frame Allowance $150 Allowance $150 Allowance $300 Allowance Elective Contacts Allowance $150 Allowance $200 Allowance $300 Allowance Out-of-Network Out-of-Network Out-of-Network Vision Exam $50 Reimbursement $50 Reimbursement $50 Reimbursement Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal) $50/$75/$100 Reimbursement $50/$75/$100 Reimbursement $50/$75/$100 Reimbursement Progressive Lenses (Standard) $50 Reimbursement $75 Reimbursement $75 Reimbursement Frame Allowance $70 Reimbursement $75 Reimbursement $75 Reimbursement Elective Contacts Allowance $135 Reimbursement $200 Reimbursement $200 Reimbursement