TriNet offers access to vision coverage through two national carriers (Aetna EyeMed and Vision Service Plan (VSP)), featuring three plan options with each carrier. These plans are offered as company-paid or worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plans. If your company does not select a company-paid vision plan, worksite employees will have the option to elect a worksite employee-paid (voluntary) vision plan.
Aetna EyeMed and VSP
Vision Plan
Vision Plus Plan
Vision Premium Plan
In-Network
In-Network
In-Network
Benefit Frequency (Exam/Lens/Frames)
12/12/24
12/12/12
12/12/12
Vision Exam
$10
$10
$10
Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal)
$10
$10
$10
Progressive Lenses (Standard)
$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
$50 (Aetna Eyemed)
Lens Options Covered
Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses for Children
Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective*
Scratch Coating, Polycarbonate Lenses (Child & Adult), Tint, UV Treatment, Anti-Reflective*
Frame Allowance
$150 Allowance
$150 Allowance
$300 Allowance
Elective Contacts Allowance
$150 Allowance
$200 Allowance
$300 Allowance
|Out-of-Network
Out-of-Network
|Out-of-Network
Vision Exam
$50 Reimbursement
$50 Reimbursement
$50 Reimbursement
Lenses (Single, Bi, Tri-Focal)
$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement
$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement
$50/$75/$100 Reimbursement
Progressive Lenses (Standard)
$50 Reimbursement
$75 Reimbursement
$75 Reimbursement
Frame Allowance
$70 Reimbursement
$75 Reimbursement
$75 Reimbursement
Elective Contacts Allowance
$135 Reimbursement
$200 Reimbursement
$200 Reimbursement
*Aetna EyeMed benefits for anti-reflective lenses are limited to Standard Anti-Reflective lens options.