TriNet Virtual Event Terms and Conditions

Participation

By registering for this event, I agree to these TriNet Virtual Event Terms and Conditions (the “Agreement”). If I am registering on behalf of someone else, then I am executing this Agreement on behalf of such person it is my responsibility to ensure that the person participating is aware of this Agreement and accepts it. By filling this registration out on behalf of someone else I represent and warrant that I have made the participant aware of this Agreement and that they agree to it.

I consent, by electronic signature, to be contacted by the Company and its Releasees (as defined below), including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number), including if sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

Recording and Use of Image

By participating in the Virtual Event, I acknowledge and agree to grant TriNet Group, Inc. and its Releasees (the “Company”) the absolute right and permission to record, film, live stream or capture my likeness in any media. I further grant the Company the absolute right, license, and permission, royalty-free and in perpetuity to use my name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, and city and state of residence in any and all advertising and promotional materials, or to refrain from doing so, in any manner or media whatsoever, worldwide, without notice to me and without further compensation. I understand that I shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, distortion, or illusionary effect or use in any composite form of my name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, or city and state of residence.

Limitation of Liability

I hereby expressly waive and release any and all claims, now known or hereafter known in any jurisdiction throughout the world, against the Company, and its officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, shareholders, successors, and assigns (collectively, “Releasees”), on account of injury or death arising out of or attributable to my participation in the virtual event to which this Agreement relates, and in respect of which I am indicating my planned attendance (the “Activity”), whether arising out of the negligence of the Company or any Releasees or otherwise. Without limiting the foregoing, I covenant not to make or bring any such claim against the Company or any other Releasee, and forever release and discharge the Company and all other Releasees from liability under such claims.

I shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Company and all other Releasees against any and all losses, damages, liabilities, deficiencies, claims, actions, judgments, settlements, interest, awards, penalties, fines, costs, or expenses of whatever kind, including attorney fees, fees and the costs of enforcing any right to indemnification under this Agreement, and the cost of pursuing any insurance providers, arising out of or resulting from any claim of a third party related to the Activities.

Prohibited Conduct

I understand that I may not record, live stream or broadcast audio or video of TriNet’s Virtual Event. I understand that harassment and discrimination is strictly prohibited. The Company reserves the right to remove me, or anyone who the Company determines, in its sole discretion from registration or participation.

Changes of Programming

I acknowledge and agree that the Company, in its sole discretion, has the right to change any and all aspects of the Event.

This Agreement constitutes the sole and entire agreement of the Company and me with respect to the subject matter contained herein and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous understandings, agreements, representations, and warranties, both written and oral, with respect to such subject matter. If any term or provision of this Agreement is invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any jurisdiction, such invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability shall not affect any other term or provision of this Agreement or invalidate or render unenforceable such term or provision in any other jurisdiction. This Agreement is binding on and shall inure to the benefit of the Company and me and their respective successors and assigns. This Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, and the parties consent to jurisdiction and venue in the state and federal courts sitting in Alameda County, California.