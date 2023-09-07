Using the power of scale to give you access to thousands of discounts and corporate rates.
TriNet Perks gives all TriNet clients and worksite employees access to thousands of discounts and corporate rates that may not otherwise be available to small to medium-size businesses. You’ll enjoy access to discounts and special pricing on a variety of items and experiences, from pizza and movie night to your next great adventure.
TriNet clients can also choose to promote offers for their own product(s) or service(s) in TriNet Perks, with potential exposure to more than 300,000 users.
Powered by Abenity, TriNet Perks provides access to corporate-level discounts and special pricing on a variety of purchases, from dining, travel and entertainment to beauty, clothes and technology.
TriNet clients and worksite employees can access it by logging into the TriNet platform and selecting TriNet Perks from the main menu.
Interested in sharing discounts or preferred pricing on your own company’s product(s) or service(s)? With over 300,000 users searching for savings, TriNet Perks is a great place to showcase what your company has to offer. Find more details and information here.*
*Participation in TriNet Perks may be limited, and rules may apply. TriNet and Abenity may in its sole discretion approve or decline participation. A company’s participation shall be at the company’s sole expense. Advertising must comply with guidelines.
Users must accept terms and conditions prior to participate in TriNet Perks. Some offers may be clients or vendors or both of TriNet. TriNet may receive compensation from some of these offers.