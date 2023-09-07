TriNet Perks gives all TriNet clients and worksite employees access to thousands of discounts and corporate rates that may not otherwise be available to small to medium-size businesses. You’ll enjoy access to discounts and special pricing on a variety of items and experiences, from pizza and movie night to your next great adventure.

TriNet clients can also choose to promote offers for their own product(s) or service(s) in TriNet Perks, with potential exposure to more than 300,000 users.