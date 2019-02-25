Help keep your valuable talent with a simple and flexible 401(k) plan
TriNet makes retirement planning easier and more affordable by offering a multiple employer retirement plan. Adopting a TriNet 401(k) plan can help you attract top-notch talent, give your company a competitive advantage and help boost employee retirement savings. Plus, TriNet 401(k) plan fees are generally much lower than the industry average.
By adopting the TriNet 401(k) Plan, TriNet will oversee administrative, compliance, and some fiduciary responsibilities.
TriNet handles:
Diversified investment solutions: