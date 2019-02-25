CRC HomeTriNet 401(k) Plan

Help keep your valuable talent with a simple and flexible 401(k) plan
What is the TriNet 401(k) Plan?

TriNet makes retirement planning easier and more affordable by offering a multiple employer retirement plan. Adopting a TriNet 401(k) plan can help you attract top-notch talent, give your company a competitive advantage and help boost employee retirement savings. Plus, TriNet 401(k) plan fees are generally much lower than the industry average.

What are some benefits for adopting employers?

By adopting the TriNet 401(k) Plan, TriNet will oversee administrative, compliance, and some fiduciary responsibilities.

TriNet handles:

  • Automated contribution and data submission
  • Compliance testing and Form 5500 filing
  • Investment selection and monitoring
  • Loan distribution and processing

Diversified investment solutions:

  • Investment choices from multiple investment management companies
  • Menu of actively and passively managed funds

