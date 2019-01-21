CRC HomeEmployment Practices Risk Mitigation

Employment Practices Risk Mitigation

Safeguard against employment claims
What is Employment Practices Risk Mitigation?

What is Employment Practices Risk Mitigation?

Employment-related claims are an unfortunate hazard of being a company. There are 85,0001 discrimination charges alone filed every year, with average defense and settlement costs of $160,0002, putting an increased burden on businesses to understand and comply with new requirements. Defending a claim, even when baseless, is never painless—or cost-free. But with TriNet on your side, our comprehensive program can help you prevent, mitigate and cover claims.

What does Employment Practices Claims Management include?

Claims Prevention

  • Claim avoidance through personalized guidance on best practices for performance, discipline and terminations.
  • HR teams provide personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience.
  • TriNet Reference Library with up-to-date resources including web-based training modules, state-specific HR forms and employment law legal updates.
  • Customers also have access to a legal hotline for employment law questions.

Claims Mitigation

Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. TriNet’s legal team can help by:

  • Managing case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance.
  • Coordinating insurance coverage and outside counsel, when necessary.
  • Reviewing invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee.

Claims Coverage

In the event of a covered claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), but also helps manage the process for you, including functions such as streamlining claims reporting and managing any carrier issues.

Learn more

Learn more

If you have questions, contact Connect 360 via 24/7 Chat (login.TriNet.com) > Admin/Manager View > Contact TriNet > Chat), by phone (800.638.0461) Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT), or by email (Connect360@TriNet.com). TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.

These products and services may be an additional cost. Simply submit the form on each page and a TriNet representative will provide pricing if applicable.


1 Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017)

2 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2019