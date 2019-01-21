What does Employment Practices Claims Management include?

Claims Prevention

Claim avoidance through personalized guidance on best practices for performance, discipline and terminations.

HR teams provide personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience.

TriNet Reference Library with up-to-date resources including web-based training modules, state-specific HR forms and employment law legal updates.

Customers also have access to a legal hotline for employment law questions.

Claims Mitigation

Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. TriNet’s legal team can help by:

Managing case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance.

Coordinating insurance coverage and outside counsel, when necessary.

Reviewing invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee.

Claims Coverage



In the event of a covered claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), but also helps manage the process for you, including functions such as streamlining claims reporting and managing any carrier issues.

