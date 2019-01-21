Safeguard against employment claims
Employment-related claims are an unfortunate hazard of being a company. There are 85,0001 discrimination charges alone filed every year, with average defense and settlement costs of $160,0002, putting an increased burden on businesses to understand and comply with new requirements. Defending a claim, even when baseless, is never painless—or cost-free. But with TriNet on your side, our comprehensive program can help you prevent, mitigate and cover claims.
Claims Prevention
Claims Mitigation
Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. TriNet’s legal team can help by:
Claims Coverage
In the event of a covered claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), but also helps manage the process for you, including functions such as streamlining claims reporting and managing any carrier issues.
If you have questions, contact Connect 360 via 24/7 Chat (login.TriNet.com) > Admin/Manager View > Contact TriNet > Chat), by phone (800.638.0461) Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT), or by email (Connect360@TriNet.com). TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.
1 Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017)
2 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2019