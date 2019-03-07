We start with an executive team assessment to better understand leadership’s vision, goals and how DEI is practiced in the organization. Then, we deploy an organization-wide assessment that captures employee sentiments about DEI elements that are working well, and what improvements need to be made to strengthen diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in your workplace.

Our Team

TriNet’s Organizational Development team applies 150 years of combined HR and talent management experience to help advance your organization’s DEI goals. These consultants work with companies like yours to assess complex situations and develop customized initiatives. Our work allows organizations to unite their strategy, people and culture to drive business transformation.