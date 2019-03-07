DEI is the future for most organizations, so how do you get it right?
DEI is no longer a “nice-to-have” feature within your company culture—it’s a strategic imperative to creating the most fair and competitive team possible. But how do you know where to start or if your current initiatives are making an impact? A DEI assessment establishes a data-driven approach to evaluate leadership and staff sentiments around DEI. It provides a forum to celebrate what is going well and uncover barriers to make a greater impact.
We start with an executive team assessment to better understand leadership’s vision, goals and how DEI is practiced in the organization. Then, we deploy an organization-wide assessment that captures employee sentiments about DEI elements that are working well, and what improvements need to be made to strengthen diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in your workplace.
Our Team
TriNet’s Organizational Development team applies 150 years of combined HR and talent management experience to help advance your organization’s DEI goals. These consultants work with companies like yours to assess complex situations and develop customized initiatives. Our work allows organizations to unite their strategy, people and culture to drive business transformation.
Whether you are just starting out on your DEI journey or you are already on your way, a DEI assessment can help you assess where you are today and develop an intentional plan of action to move your DEI efforts forward.
