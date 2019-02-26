Your dedicated Organizational Development Consultant will help you create a written compensation philosophy statement to navigate decision-making and communication while focusing on organizational objectives and guiding principles. Your compensation philosophy equips your people leaders with the information necessary to have those often-challenging compensation conversations.

We will also help benchmark your organization’s compensation strategy against industry standards using information such as your annual revenue, operating budget and geographic location(s). Our compensation professionals will match your current positions to job descriptions in the market based on the corresponding responsibilities and requirements. By providing you with the most accurate market data available, we help you stay competitive with your compensation packages.