CRC HomeCompensation Consulting

Compensation Consulting

Analyze your current compensation offerings to see if you lead, lag or match the market
What is Compensation Consulting?

What is Compensation Consulting?

Compensation Consulting helps you define your company’s overall compensation strategy. The TriNet Compensation Consulting team will help you develop a compensation strategy with your business objectives in mind, providing you with the means to confidently articulate that strategy through relevant organizational discussions.

How does Compensation Consulting work?

How does Compensation Consulting work?

Your dedicated Organizational Development Consultant will help you create a written compensation philosophy statement to navigate decision-making and communication while focusing on organizational objectives and guiding principles. Your compensation philosophy equips your people leaders with the information necessary to have those often-challenging compensation conversations.

We will also help benchmark your organization’s compensation strategy against industry standards using information such as your annual revenue, operating budget and geographic location(s). Our compensation professionals will match your current positions to job descriptions in the market based on the corresponding responsibilities and requirements. By providing you with the most accurate market data available, we help you stay competitive with your compensation packages.

What will I get from Compensation Consulting?

What will I get from Compensation Consulting?

  • Compensation Philosophy Statement and communication plan
  • Compensation Data Report*
  • Positions matched to the market - Your dedicated compensation professional works with you to match the job description to the market based on the position’s job responsibilities.
  • Compensation data - We provide you with the base, incentive and total cash compensation of each position in the context of market percentiles.

*Pricing is based on number of positions and number of locations. 

Keep in mind that TriNet also provides a separate self-service Compensation Benchmark Report, powered by Salary.com, accessible in Workforce Analytics by WFA role holders within the TriNet platform.

I would like a TriNet compensation consultant to contact me regarding Compensation Consulting.

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

These products and services may be an additional cost. Simply submit the form on each page and a TriNet representative will provide pricing if applicable.