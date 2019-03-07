TriNet will work with you to identify the best survey tool for your organization and create appropriate survey questions and will administer the survey on your behalf. The TriNet survey is confidential and anonymous, encouraging honest feedback and uncovering hidden issues, from benefits, compensation and performance to recognition, career progression and work environment. After the online survey is deployed and survey results are back in, TriNet will present survey responses, analytics and best practices with recommendations for improved and sustained employee engagement.