Support to help you acquire the best talent regardless of citizenship

What is TriNet Immigration Services?

TriNet’s Immigration Services team is a group of experienced specialists who provide information about the processes for U.S. immigration matters. We work with a third-party legal service provider to help streamline complex immigration applications by simplifying the flow of information. Our third-party legal service provider offers legal advice and processes U.S. immigration matters for businesses, your worksite employees and candidates.

Working with TriNet Immigration Services provides you with:

  • Peace of mind. Our hands-on approach allows businesses control of and transparency into their beneficiaries’ casework. 
  • Access to well-versed specialists who work alongside customers throughout the immigration process. The team provides information on visa types, application processes, costs and timelines.  
  • Cost efficiency with flat-rate pricing and consolidated invoicing. 
  • An understanding of processes involved with hiring foreign nationals and maintaining their work authorization status. 

