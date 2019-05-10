How do you know if your organization has the right capabilities for the future and which initiatives matter most?
TriNet’s organizational assessment tool provides a baseline to evaluate where your organization is today and which areas to prioritize.
Vision and Strategy: Does your organization have the strategic agility needed to make a distinctive impact?
Agile Leadership: Do you have the leadership capabilities today to thrive in the world of tomorrow?
Talent Management: Are you investing in the right talent strategies and programs to optimize your employee performance?
Inclusion and Culture: Does your organization have a set of norms, values and beliefs that enable your business and your people to thrive?
People Analytics: Is your employee data providing insights to move your organization forward?
1. Executive team members complete 15-minute web-based assessment.
2. Assessment results are aggregated and presented in a debrief session facilitated by a TriNet consultant.
3. Key actions are identified and captured in an assessment document provided to the executive team.