Centralize your Employee HR Documents
Businesses no longer need to navigate a maze of employee documents, often without a formalized process, sent as attachments, links in emails or stored in physical locations. With TriNet’s Document Management, backed by Box, Admins can upload, request, view, search, download and archive their employees’ HR documents directly from the TriNet platform. Examples of supported documents include:
Plus, worksite employees can upload requested documentation using the drag and drop file feature and view their documents.
If you have questions, contact Connect 360 via 24/7 Chat (login.TriNet.com) > Admin/Manager View > Contact TriNet > Chat), by phone (800.638.0461) Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT), or by email (Connect360@TriNet.com). TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.