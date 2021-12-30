Businesses no longer need to navigate a maze of employee documents, often without a formalized process, sent as attachments, links in emails or stored in physical locations. With TriNet’s Document Management, backed by Box, Admins can upload, request, view, search, download and archive their employees’ HR documents directly from the TriNet platform. Examples of supported documents include:

Proof of trainings

Credentials

Clearances

Letters and agreements

Certifications: Professional, Product and Corporate

Plus, worksite employees can upload requested documentation using the drag and drop file feature and view their documents.