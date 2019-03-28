Stay on top of business expenses at no additional cost
This feature is already included in your TriNet solution, so you pay nothing extra to simplify your expense report and management process. Expense Management automates the expense reporting, approval and reimbursement process. It integrates with your payroll and accounting applications, enables receipt scanning, records and tracks mileage, and includes a mobile app.
To learn more about Expense Management, participate in a live webinar or reach out to your Customer Experience contact.