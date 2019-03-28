CRC HomeActivate Expense Management

Stay on top of business expenses at no additional cost
What is Expense Management?

This feature is already included in your TriNet solution, so you pay nothing extra to simplify your expense report and management process. Expense Management automates the expense reporting, approval and reimbursement process. It integrates with your payroll and accounting applications, enables receipt scanning, records and tracks mileage, and includes a mobile app.

What can I do with Expense Management?

  • Mobile expense app – Record cash expenditures, track mileage, snap and attach pictures of receipts or edit existing expenses imported from a credit card/bank.
  • Auto-import expenses – Choose from thousands of financial institutions and securely download transactions every day.
  • Automated approval process – Submit expense reports directly to a manager or set up approvals based on dollar amount.
  • Mileage – Easily record and track mileage.
  • Customize expense categories & policies – Use our list of standard expense categories and policies or customize the expense categories and policies to match your company’s needs.
  • Accounting integrations – We offer direct integration with leading accounting applications, and the data can be exported into your financial systems.

To learn more about Expense Management, participate in a live webinar or reach out to your Customer Experience contact.