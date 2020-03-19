CRC HomeIntegration Center

Connect easily to the applications you need every day
What is the TriNet Integration Center?

TriNet makes it easy for you to sync data between the TriNet platform and the business applications you use day to day. Our Integration Center includes pre-built integrations with popular applications so you can make intelligent and informed decisions using data that connects with one another. It’s designed to securely and accurately transfer HR, payroll and organizational data so your business can make the most of existing applications while staying flexible and evolving with your needs.

TriNet integrates with many systems:

  • Accounting – QuickBooks® Online, Netsuite®, Xero™, Intacct®
  • [NEW] Equity Management – Carta
  • Talent Acquisition and HR – Greenhouse Recruiting™, BambooHR™
  • Identity Providers and Single Sign-on – Microsoft® Azure, Google™ Cloud, Okta™, OneLogin
  • Performance Management – Lattice
  • Look for more to come!

Custom set-up options are available for QuickBooks® Desktop, Microsoft® Dynamics, and more.

For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build upon integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.

How do I access the Integration Center?

In the Admin view in the TriNet platform, navigate to Integration Center in the main menu.

To access user guides to set up a specific integration, log in to the TriNet platform and navigate to the Integration Center > Help Center.

Why use the Integration Center?

  • Easy to use. Pre-built integrations with popular HR and accounting applications, engineered by TriNet, means no technical resources are required to integrate TriNet with the applications used each day.
  • Rely on direct data syncing so you can reduce vulnerabilities and errors associated with manual data entries and help ensure your data is secure. Plus, payroll data reports will generate in Workforce Analytics and sync with certain accounting programs, giving a holistic view into your data. 
  • Modern end-to-end integration. Use application credentials to log on, connect and initiate integration. The payroll data report generates in Workforce Analytics and can sync with accounting applications.

