Connect easily to the applications you need every day
TriNet makes it easy for you to sync data between the TriNet platform and the business applications you use day to day. Our Integration Center includes pre-built integrations with popular applications so you can make intelligent and informed decisions using data that connects with one another. It’s designed to securely and accurately transfer HR, payroll and organizational data so your business can make the most of existing applications while staying flexible and evolving with your needs.
Custom set-up options are available for QuickBooks® Desktop, Microsoft® Dynamics, and more.
For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build upon integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.
In the Admin view in the TriNet platform, navigate to Integration Center in the main menu.
To access user guides to set up a specific integration, log in to the TriNet platform and navigate to the Integration Center > Help Center.
If you have any questions, log in to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and click Contact TriNet. If you are unable to log in, watch this short video or go to TriNet (login.TriNet.com) and select one of the following options: Forgot Password, Forgot ID, Unlock Account, Login Help.