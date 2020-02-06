A better way to manage performance
TriNet Performance Management empowers you and your employees to manage goals effectively, capture real-time feedback and make performance reviews painless. Managers can gain insights into daily workplace dynamics, track goal progress, and keep their workforce informed to empower them to focus on core business functions and goals.
Use Performance Management to provide clarity and insights with real-time feedback, trackable and cascading goals, custom and pre-loaded review templates, and progress tracking. You’ll have concise company performance reports that showcase relevant, actionable metrics, from big picture all the way down to the minute details.
To learn more about Performance Management, participate in a live webinar.