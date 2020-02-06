CRC HomePerformance Management

Performance Management

A better way to manage performance
What is Performance Management?

What is Performance Management?

TriNet Performance Management empowers you and your employees to manage goals effectively, capture real-time feedback and make performance reviews painless. Managers can gain insights into daily workplace dynamics, track goal progress, and keep their workforce informed to empower them to focus on core business functions and goals.

Why use Performance Management?

Why use Performance Management?

Use Performance Management to provide clarity and insights with real-time feedback, trackable and cascading goals, custom and pre-loaded review templates, and progress tracking. You’ll have concise company performance reports that showcase relevant, actionable metrics, from big picture all the way down to the minute details.

Learn more and get started

Learn more and get started

To learn more about Performance Management, participate in a live webinar.

I would like a TriNet consultant to contact me regarding Performance Management.

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.