Workforce Analytics now enables you to translate rows of data into reporting dashboards and impactful visuals using charts, graphs and scorecards. With the reimagined experience, you can:

Represent data using a growing library of visual, pre-built key performance indicators (KPIs) such as tenure, headcount, hires and terminations, plus many more.

Gain quick access to meaningful data to help you visualize key trends that are impacting the business.

Customize your Workforce Analytics landing page to show nearly real-time dashboards with charts that are relevant to your role and needs.

To learn more, access the training resources located in the Help Center within Workforce Analytics.