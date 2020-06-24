Turn your HR data into real-time insights
This reporting and analytics tool within the TriNet platform provides better insights into your business's HR trends and metrics, giving you the context and evidence you need to help inform your decision-making process.
Workforce Analytics now enables you to translate rows of data into reporting dashboards and impactful visuals using charts, graphs and scorecards. With the reimagined experience, you can:
To learn more, access the training resources located in the Help Center within Workforce Analytics.
Gain critical visibility into compensation data with Compensation Benchmark Reports powered by Salary.com within Workforce Analytics, which enable you to:
To learn more about these comprehensive reports, view the demo video and FAQs, which can be accessed from the Compensation Benchmark dashboard within Workforce Analytics.
If you have questions, contact Connect 360 via 24/7 Chat (login.TriNet.com) > Admin/Manager View > Contact TriNet > Chat), by phone (800.638.0461) Monday through Friday 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT), or by email (Connect360@TriNet.com). TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.