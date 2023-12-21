Connect, engage, learn and get rewarded
This online community is exclusive to TriNet customers and is designed to help you connect with other like-minded leaders and HR professionals, share your expertise, and learn more about TriNet and HR – all while celebrating your success and earning rewards.
Check out just some of the exciting features and benefits of The Wing in this brief video.
Join other TriNet customers in this exclusive online community to:
Network and engage with other TriNet customers who share your interests and understand your challenges via online discussion boards.
Get rewarded for completing activities called “Challenges” which are designed to expand your knowledge on a variety of topics. From HR strategy, compliance and benefits to the TriNet platform and much more, there’s something for everyone. The more challenges you complete, the more points you earn which can be redeemed for rewards like gift cards to top retailers or donations to non-profits.
Learn more about the TriNet platform, HR best practices, people program ideas, compliance updates, benefits information, and more. Participating in The Wing is an engaging, interactive way to learn about the broad range of resources and tools that TriNet offers.
Contribute by sharing your professional experiences, joining early access programs, and providing feedback.
Gain recognition for yourself and your organization through a variety of showcasing opportunities
To ensure the community remains exclusive to HR and business leaders, The Wing is available to employees with the HR Security and HR Authorizer permission who are based in the U.S. and have accepted The Wing Terms and Conditions.
To access The Wing, eligible employees can click here to join or log in, or in the Admin/Manager view of the TriNet platform, click on Community in the Company Dashboard section.
“I like the fact that there is a large group of people going through the same day to day as myself and look forward to growing with shared knowledge from this team, and I am loving the challenges!”– HR Director at a Marketing & Branding agency
“I've enjoyed the Wing- it's a nice mix of professional and personal - and it's helped me identify additional resources available through TriNet.”– Total Rewards Manager at a Healthcare software company
If you have any questions or would like to learn more about joining The Wing, reach out to community@trinet.com.