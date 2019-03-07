CRC HomeMoving from Bias to Inclusion

Moving from Bias to Inclusion

Learn specific actions to shift behaviors from bias to inclusion
What is Moving from Bias to Inclusion?

This one-hour virtual session goes beyond introducing DEI concepts to further empower and equip learners with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the workplace. Facilitated by experienced TriNet HR professionals, the Moving from Bias to Inclusion session is designed to provide learners with:

  • An engaging and interactive experience that will deepen their knowledge
  • Specific actions and exercises to shift behaviors from bias to inclusion
  • A call to action road map to embed the learning

Encourage the managers and HR professionals in your company to attend a session at no additional cost. Your employees are not required to complete DEI 101 training in order to attend this session. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.

Why attend Moving from Bias to Inclusion?

  • Increase self-awareness and understanding. Learning about unconscious bias helps individuals recognize and manage their own biases, avoid unfair practices and make better decisions that contribute to a positive work culture.
  • Improve engagement and retention. By reducing bias across the employee life cycle, organizations foster a more adaptive, respectful and inclusive environment that fuels retention and engagement leading to 50% lower turnover risk. (Better Up 2021 Study)
  • Promotes actions. Raising bias awareness is a cornerstone of an effective diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, yet awareness isn't enough. This session provides a method that helps learners practice how to slow down the automatic thinking that triggers bias.

