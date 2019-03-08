Properly support and transition your employees exiting the organization
Transitioning individuals from your team is never an easy decision. Yet it is often a necessary one as businesses and industries evolve. TriNet’s Career Transitions workshop helps make the difficult process easier for both your organization and your displaced employee. The service can turn a sometimes challenging situation into a positive outcome by helping the departing team member focus on future opportunities and to find work more quickly.
Your departing employees can benefit from:
Both Career Transitions workshops and one-on-one sessions are conducted by a Career Transition consultant, providing expert, results-oriented career search training.