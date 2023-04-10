CRC HomeCultivating Your Happiness

Interactive training that deepens your knowledge and ability to increase personal happiness at work.
What is Cultivating Your Happiness?

This two-hour virtual session explores strategies to increase your happiness at work. Attendees will discover their personal values through a series of activities, discuss the classic myths about happiness, and identify their individual paths to driving their own happiness. Facilitated by experienced TriNet professionals, the Cultivating Your Happiness session is designed to provide learners with:

  • An engaging and interactive experience that will deepen your knowledge
  • Exercises that use key actions and a framework for developing and contributing to happiness
  • A call to action to embed what you have learned

Reserve your space today!

Encourage your managers and HR professionals to attend a session at no cost. Your employees are not required to complete prerequisite training in order to attend this session. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three attendees from each company to optimize personal interaction.

Why attend Cultivating Your Happiness?

  • Discover your personal values. Identify your personal values through a series of engaging activities and explore how these values play a key role in your happiness at work.
  • Dispel myths about happiness. Learn about the U-Shaped Curve of Happiness and how to free yourself from the common myths that many believe about happiness.
  • Be clear about what contributes to your happiness. Clearly determine the actions that contribute most to your happiness and create strategies to bring them to life through a series of research-based actions and reflective exercises.

