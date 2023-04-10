Interactive training that deepens your knowledge and ability to increase personal happiness at work.
This two-hour virtual session explores strategies to increase your happiness at work. Attendees will discover their personal values through a series of activities, discuss the classic myths about happiness, and identify their individual paths to driving their own happiness. Facilitated by experienced TriNet professionals, the Cultivating Your Happiness session is designed to provide learners with:
Encourage your managers and HR professionals to attend a session at no cost. Your employees are not required to complete prerequisite training in order to attend this session. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.
Each session can accommodate a maximum of three attendees from each company to optimize personal interaction.