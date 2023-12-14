CRC HomeDiversity, Equity, Inclusion 101 Training

Learn how DEI affects your workplace and best practices to implement corporate initiatives
What is Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) 101 Training?

This 90-minute virtual training session introduces several key areas that will help you promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Facilitated by experienced TriNet HR professionals, this results-oriented workshop is designed to provide participants with:

  • An engaging experience that will deepen your understanding of DEI, and the importance of belonging
  • A meaningful action plan to implement corporate DEI initiatives in your organization
  • A list of resources to share with your team to further DEI learning

Encourage the managers and HR professionals in your company to attend a session in the ongoing virtual training series - at no additional cost. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.

Why attend DEI 101 Training?

  • Win the competition for talent. According to a study by Glassdoor, 67% of active and passive job seekers said that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers.
  • Impact customer satisfaction. Happy employees, happy customers. When you have diverse teams with open world views, teams can effectively execute strategy and better serve your customers. 
  • Increase profits. Diversity enhances creativity and encourages the search for novel information and perspectives which can lead to profitable product and service innovation.
  • Prevent possible claims. An equitable and inclusive workplace fosters a respectful culture that may reduce the risk of workplace harassment or discrimination.

