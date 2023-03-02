CRC HomeFostering Belonging

Results-driven training that empowers leaders to help their employees feel valued
What is Fostering Belonging?

This 90-minute virtual session explores the benefits and financial impact of fostering belonging, actions that can inhibit or foster belonging, and best practices for creating psychological safety. Leaders will discover their role in cultivating a sense of value and being seen and leave equipped with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the workplace. Facilitated by experienced TriNet professionals, the Fostering Belonging session is designed to provide learners with:

  • An engaging and interactive experience that will deepen their knowledge
  • Exercises that use key actions and a framework for fostering inclusive conversations
  • A call to action to embed the learning

Reserve your space today!

Encourage the managers and HR professionals in your company to attend a session at no additional cost. Your employees are not required to complete DEI 101 training in order to attend this session. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.

Register
Why attend Fostering Belonging?

  • Increase awareness and understanding. Learning the importance of developing a sense of belonging and creating psychological safety helps leaders to support their employees and contribute to an improved sense of belonging at every level in the organization.
  • Improve engagement and retention. By increasing the feeling of being valued and seen, organizations foster a stronger workforce, fueling up to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% reduction in turnover risk and a 75% decrease in sick days. (hbr.org, 2019)
  • Promotes action. Establishing feelings of inclusion is a cornerstone of an effective and satisfied workforce. This session provides tools and a framework that help leaders consistently demonstrate psychological safety and support a sense of belonging.

