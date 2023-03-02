Results-driven training that empowers leaders to help their employees feel valued
This 90-minute virtual session explores the benefits and financial impact of fostering belonging, actions that can inhibit or foster belonging, and best practices for creating psychological safety. Leaders will discover their role in cultivating a sense of value and being seen and leave equipped with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the workplace. Facilitated by experienced TriNet professionals, the Fostering Belonging session is designed to provide learners with:
Encourage the managers and HR professionals in your company to attend a session at no additional cost. Your employees are not required to complete DEI 101 training in order to attend this session. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.
Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.